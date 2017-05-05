Demi Lovato to Star in YouTube Documentary I Am: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato‘s new project will reveal a new side of the musical artist through a documentary hitting YouTube later this year.

The “Confident” singer is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new album as well as her yearlong personal journey of self-discovery.

“This past year has been one of the most transformative years of my life, and I’m looking forward to bringing my fans on this journey of continued growth and self-discovery in both my music and my personal experiences,” she said.

Lovato, 24, took to Twitter to share the news, writing, “I’m so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out!”

I’m so excited for you guys to see my doc when it comes out! 😊 https://t.co/Y8blXgHLRK — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 5, 2017

It was also recently announced Lovato will take part in a new talent competition series hosted by Ludacris, set to premiere exclusively on YouTube.

Best.Cover.Ever will feature Lovato and other artists giving up-and-coming singers a chance compete for the opportunity to cover a song by any artist and sing a duet with them.

I Am: Demi Lovato will premiere this fall on YouTube.