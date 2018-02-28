Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama Haven't Ruled Out Reconciliation: 'He's the Love of Her Life'

They split nearly two years ago, but Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama‘s loved ones wouldn’t be surprised if the pair ended up back together.

The exes sparked rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted grabbing lunch together recently, but multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively the duo are just friends — for now.

“They’re super, super close and have a crazy love for each other. They’re extremely close friends but there’s always potential they could give a romantic relationship another try,” says a source close to the former couple, who dated for six years before they split.

Lovato, 25, opened up about her relationship with Valderrama, 38, in her Simply Complicated documentary last fall, saying she “never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer.”

Indeed, the source says even now Lovato — who is currently on tour — has a special place for the actor in her heart and hasn’t ruled out giving their romantic relationship another try.

“She’s very vocal about the fact that he is the love of her life,” says the source. “A lot of their issues had to do with their age difference, but she’s matured a lot even in the past year or so. At first it was really fun for her to be single and date around, but now she’s starting to see that the grass isn’t always greener.”