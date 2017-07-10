Demi Lovato Issues Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Her Fans as She Teases 'New Chapter'

Thanks for letting her give her heart a break.

In an emotional new message to her fans, Demi Lovato expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support, and revealed more about why she took a step back from the spotlight last fall.

The singer wrote in the social media post that she recently returned from a trip to Hamburg, Germany, which “reminded” her that “no matter where we live or what our cultural backgrounds are, having emotional human connection and love are absolutely crucial for our existence and survival.”

“I am lucky to be in a position to have the love of tens of millions of people,” she said. “It’s so unreal!”

Lovato said that during the first half of 2017, she focused on slowing down, and meeting and embracing more of her fans.

“Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness,” she said. “I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is.”

Thank you Lovatics 💗 pic.twitter.com/Y4xNsLfsej — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 10, 2017

Lovato announced her plans to step back from the spotlight in October of last year, writing on Twitter, “Taking a break from music and the spotlight.. I am not meant for this business and the media.” Just a few months earlier, Lovato had split from her boyfriend of six years, Wilmer Valderrama.

While at the time Lovato said she was “unsure” whether she wanted to return to the music industry, she wrote in her new note that she actually felt “more energized and inspired than ever” after taking a break.

Now, she wrote, she’s giving her “all and more to this new chapter.”

In the note, the 24-year-old also teased her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” which will be released at midnight on Tuesday.

She shared, “This is an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f—ing savage.”