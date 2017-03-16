Demi Lovato Marks Her 5-Year Anniversary of Being Sober: ‘I’m So Proud of Myself’

Demi Lovato is celebrating her 1,827th day of being sober.

The songstress shared her big milestone on Instagram Wednesday and reflected on her five-year anniversary of freedom from her addictions.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” Lovato, 24, wrote.

“So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me,” she continued, adding, “Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

In November 2016, Lovato spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about her continued recovery.

“Every day is a work in progress, so hopefully I make it to 2017 with my sobriety,” she shared about looking forward to being five years sober. “I take it one day at a time and for today I’m doing great.”

The star has been vocal about her mental health and her struggles with addiction, cutting and eating disorders since being diagnosed with bipolar disorder while receiving inpatient treatment in 2011.

The “Confident” songstress described to PEOPLE how her day-to-day is a “work in progress” — thanks to the support of her family and friends, including her treatment team.

“They’re there for me at any moment of the day and will be there to support me throughout my recovery,” Lovato explained. “That relationship is ongoing — it’s not something where you see a therapist once or you see your psychiatrist once, it’s something you maintain to make sure that you want to live with mental illness. You have to take care of yourself.”