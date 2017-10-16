Demi Lovato Is ‘Sooooo Happy’ for Ex Joe Jonas Following His Engagement to Sophie Turner

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas are the friendliest of exes.

Shortly after the DNCE frontman announced his recent engagement to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Lovato shared the love on Instagram.

“HUGE CONGRATS!!!!!” the singer, 25, commented on Jonas’s post. “Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!”

Lovato and Jonas have a long history of their own, of course. After becoming fast friends on the set of the 2008 Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock, the pals went on to date for a spell in 2010 but split before she opened for the Jonas Brothers on tour. Over the years, Lovato has remained close to Jonas and his younger brother Nick, with whom she launched a record label — Safehouse Records — in 2015.

Last year, Lovato opened up to PEOPLE about her fellow Disney alums’ transition from child stardom and complicated dating history — and maintains it’s all water under the bridge.

“I have respect for everybody who has been able to do that, and I’m really proud of everyone — especially Joe because of how well DNCE is doing. He deserves it,” she said at the time.

Jonas, 28, and Turner, 21, revealed their plans to wed on Sunday, sharing a photo their hands clasped, complete with a sparkling rock on her left ring finger.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

“Everybody’s very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively Sunday of the engagement news. “She’s young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He’s never been like this with a girl. He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him.”