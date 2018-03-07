Demi Lovato Isn't Afraid to Make the First Move: 'I Slide into Their DMs on Instagram'

Demi Lovato isn’t afraid to take control.

In her new cover story with InStyle (on stands March 16), the 25-year-old singer opens up about “embracing her independence” — including in her love life.

“I’m not suffering because I’m alone,” she told the magazine. “There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want.”

Photographed for InStyle by Carter Smith

After six years together, Lovato split from longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, 38, nearly two years ago and has dipped her toes back into the dating pool.

The star says she’s looking for someone to “treat me like a queen,” but also reveals she’s not shy about going for what she wants.

“I’m normally the first one to make the move. I’m always the one who says, ‘Let me get your number.’ Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram,” she says.

Last year, the entertainer opened up in her documentary Simply Complicated about her sexuality, and she tells InStyle she is “very fluid” when it comes to who she’s attracted to.

“I think love is love,” she says. “You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”