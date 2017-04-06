Demi Lovato Belts Adele, Katy Perry in A Cappella Diva ‘Riff-Off’ with James Corden

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

What is an a cappella diva “riff-off”? It’s what happened when Demi Lovato challenged James Corden to sing diva hits with an a cappella accompaniment.

The pop singer heard Corden telling his Late Late Show audience on Wednesday that divas from the age of Tina Turner and Cher are better than ones from today. So, she brought out a cappella group Level to see which songs hold up.

“I got hits from before you were born,” Corden said.

“And, um, I got hits that are my own,” Lovato fired back.

The “Body Say” songstress kicked things off by performing Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep,” which Corden followed with Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High.”

“Wow, that was terrible, just really awful, bad,” Lovato said as they proceeded to trade off covers of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and Katy Perry’s “Roar.” Even Corden had to admit her belting rendition was top notch. She then dropped the mic after riling up the crowd with a hit of her own, “Heart Attack.”

“Can you just pick my mic up…b—-,” she told Corden. After the late-night host wept over his loss, they settled their differences by dueting on Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

