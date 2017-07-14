They’ve had their ups and downs through the years, but Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez always find their way back together.

On Friday, Lovato — who recently released her new song “Sorry Not Sorry” — took to Twitter to support Gomez’s new single “Fetish.”

“Loving your new song Fetish, we’ve come a long way since our Barney days,” Lovato tweeted along with a silly face and heart emojis.

.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days 😝💗 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017

The former Disney Channel darlings, both 24, first met as children on Barney & Friends and stayed close as their careers took off. Gomez found stardom as the lead on her hit show Wizards of Waverly Place and Lovato had her breakthrough when she starred opposite Joe Jonas in Camp Rock. The entertainers even starred on Disney Channel’s Princess Protection Program together and recorded a duet, “One and the Same.”

However, their friendship appeared to hit a rough patch in 2010. When a fan asked Lovato, “How’s Selena?” the singer responded, “Ask Taylor.” Fans speculated the duo had a falling out over Gomez’s close friendship with her now-BFF Taylor Swift and Lovato’s budding friendship with fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus.

“I’ve known her since we were 7, and we did fall apart for a while,” Gomez previously told E! News. “She was going through things and I was so young and it was confusing. I processed it saying, ‘Okay, I don’t understand what she’s going through so I’m just going to do this.’ I don’t think it was fair, and I’m so happy that I have her back in my life now.”

After Lovato returned home from rehab for an eating disorder and self-harm in 2011, she revealed Gomez was one of her biggest supporters while she was in treatment. “Selena called me crying when I was in there and was just so worried. I was like, ‘Look, I should be the one crying. It’s all good.’ Ever since then, we’ve gotten closer,” the “Confident” singer previously said.

After that, the pair appeared to remain close, attending events together and posting adorable photos on their social media accounts of each other.

“We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve had periods of times where we grew apart and we just didn’t really talk,” Lovato told MTV at the time. “Now we are in a place where I think we realized that life is so short and that when you have people in your life that love you so much, then you should just always be around them.”

Fans noticed their friendship had another setback in mid-2014 when Lovato unfollowed her longtime friend on Twitter and Instagram. When asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live what happened between the pair, Lovato simply said, “People change and people grow apart.”

But not for long! Just a year later, Gomez sent Lovato a warm birthday wish on Twitter. “IM so grateful you were born. #nomatterwhat #forever #haveTHEbestbday,” wrote the “Good for You” singer, sending fans into a frenzy.

Lovato also shared a silly selfie of the duo one month later on her Instagram account and wrote a witty caption using their hit singles.

Look at how #coolforthesummer we are.. Friends for years, #sameoldlove 👯👭💕 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 10, 2015 at 8:49am PDT

Earlier this year, rumors swirled the entertainers had called time on their friendship once again after they both attended the We Day California taping but failed to pose for a photo together. But with Lovato’s latest supportive tweet, it looks like all’s well — for now — in Delena-land.