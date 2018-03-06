Demi Lovato Says She Sang 'Sorry Not Sorry' to a 'Notorious' Bully — Who Is She Calling Out?

Demi Lovato‘s performance of her hit “Sorry Not Sorry,” an anthem to her haters, took on extra meaning for the star at a recent concert — because she was fueled by a certain audience member.

The 25-year-old singer revealed on Twitter, Monday, that she sang the song “directly to one of [U.S.A.’s] most notorious bullies” during a show.

“It felt so f—— great. That’s what the song is all about!!!” she wrote. “Sorry not sorry that you were in the audience watching me kill it.”

In a second tweet, Lovato added, “And btw – he’s remaining nameless because he doesn’t deserve the relevance that he doesn’t have anymore.”

Despite not calling the person out directly, fans believed they had a pretty good idea of who the pop star was referencing: Perez Hilton. The gossip columnist, 39, shared a video review after attending Lovato’s concert over the weekend and also responded to the tweet.

“.@DDLovato thinks I’m irrelevant and wants to give me a little relevance by tweeting about me!” said Hilton, linking to the video review. “Sorry I’m not sorry I said nothing but nice things about her and it!”

In his review, Hilton said he was a “fan” of Lovato’s and that she “vocally sounded amazing.”

“Previously, I thought she was just okay live, and that’s because she was giving more of a rock show. But now, she finally got dancers, and that really brought a lot more of a pop show element to Demi’s live experience,” he explained. “I have nothing bad to say.”

The two previously clashed on social media in 2016, when the singer called out Hilton for “liking” tweets regarding an alleged feud between Lovato and Mariah Carey.

Lovato sent a direct message to the blogger telling him to “let it go already,” which Hilton then shared with his followers.