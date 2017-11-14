Demi Lovato Delivers a Soaring Cover of Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ on BBC’s Live Lounge

Sam Smith‘s songs are not for the faint of heart—or voice. His soulful slow-burning ballads require not just multi-octave range but also a grasp of emotional nuance that goes light years beyond any old karaoke belter. Thankfully, Demi Lovato‘s got the passion and the pipes to match, and her cover of Smith’s new single, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” is a triumph.

Lovato sang the song on BBC Radio 1 as part of their Live Lounge series on Sunday. She needed a lyric sheet to help her with the words, but the notes were not an issue. Following the song she delved into her own catalogue, performing her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” from last summer before throwing it way back to 2011 for “Skyscraper.”

Even with the passage of time, Lovato imbues the song with an undiminished power.

The Live Lounge visit went down while the 25-year-old singer was in the United Kingdom for the 2017 MTV EMAs—where she was nominated for “Best Pop Vocalist” alongside Camila Cabello, Miley Cyrus,Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. This was Lovato’s first EMA nomination, but Cabello ultimately took home the prize.

Lovato showed off her fit physique on the red carpet in a slightly oversized black-and-white checkered suit jacket and matching pants (both Styland) — with no top underneath.