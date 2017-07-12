Demi Lovato Gets a Piggyback Ride from Rob Gronkowski, Then Heads Out for Italian in Boston

Demi Lovato‘s in a New England state of mind.

The singer showed up at her super secret gig in Lynnfield, about 16 miles outside of Boston, with a grand entrance: by riding on the back of New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski, in honor of the release of her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Pleaseeeeeeee be a couple! 😍😍😍 #patsnation #sorrynotsorry #demilovato #gronk A post shared by Jessica Marie (@jmt988) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

In true spirit of the locals, Lovato showed up to the performance, which was in a suburban mansion that previously belonged to Boston Red Sox star Pedro Martinez, wearing a cropped New England Patriots jersey with the name and number of Gronkowski, paired with black pants and a chain link belt. Clearly, Lovato left quite an impression on Gronk, who took to his own Instagram to declare his love for Demi.





“Baby, I’m sorry (I’m not sorry) – @ddlovato love’s my Gronk ball too!! Thanks for the invite to the House Party!! #SNShouseparty #sorrynotsorry”

When @ddlovato shows up & kills it as always 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #SNSHouseParty A post shared by Kiss 108 (@kiss108) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Post-show, Lovato headed to STRIP by Strega, a steakhouse in the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, where she and a group of 20 ate family-style. The gang feasted on shrimp cocktail and tuna tartare with salads of baby arugula and beets, as well as main dishes like branzino and pan seared scallops, cornish hen, and petite filet with sides of roasted cauliflower, broccoli rabe and steamed asparagus.

“She requested a very healthy menu,” a source at the restaurant told PEOPLE. “No bread, and no dessert. No alcohol. Since everything was family style, she dined on a little of everything that was brought out.”

Demi took a break from the meal to mug for a quick photo with the restaurant’s owner, Nick Varano, who helped coordinate the location of the Lynnfield gig.

“She came in quietly,” a source told PEOPLE. “When she was leaving, there were a ton of fans waiting for autographs, which she did. She was very kind and very sweet.”