"Every day is a battle. You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.

"I see a therapist twice a week. I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority."

— at the Brent Shapiro Foundation For Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular, where she received the Spirit of Sobriety award