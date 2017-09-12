Music
'Every Day Is a Battle': Everything Demi Lovato Has Said About Her Sobriety Journey
The singer has been open about her struggles with addiction since 2011
"Every day is a battle. You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.
"I see a therapist twice a week. I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority."
— at the Brent Shapiro Foundation For Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular, where she received the Spirit of Sobriety award
"I had to learn the hard way that I can't do parties anymore. Some people can go out and not be triggered, but that's not the case for me.
"I know [my life] sounds so boring. But I've come to a place where I'd rather be relaxed than get all dressed up and go to some party or club with people who don't really care about my well-being at all."
“I couldn’t go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine and I would bring it on airplanes. I would smuggle it basically and just wait until everyone in first class would go to sleep and I would do it right there. I'd sneak to the bathroom and I'd do it. That's how difficult it got and that was even with somebody [with me], I had a sober companion, somebody who was watching me 24/7 and living with me [and] I was able to hide it from them as well.
"I was going to the airport and I had a Sprite bottle just filled with vodka and it was just nine in the morning and I was throwing up in the car and this was just to get on a plane to go back to L.A. to the sober living house that I was staying at…I had all the help in the world, but I didn't want it. When I hit that moment I was like, it's no longer fun when you're doing it alone."
— to Access Hollywood
"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me."
— celebrating her five-year sobriety milestone, on Instagram
"[My sobriety anniversary] means so much to me because I feel like the day that I got sober was the day that I actually started living and so I like to call myself five years old. I've decided to be open about my story and share everything that I've been through because it helps others. And I've had several people come up to me and say, 'Hey, my dad got sober because you did.' or 'I got sober because you did.' And it just is so meaningful and impactful to me that I wouldn't change it for the world."
"After treatment, I had to have some time sober before I wasn't embarrassed to talk to [friend Nick Jonas]. The first time we saw each other since that tour was my [2012 Los Angeles] concert at the Greek [Theater]. We caught up right before the show, then performed. It was an emotional reunion — I got one of my best friends back."
— to Billboard
"When I went to rehab, my manager said you know, ‘You can either keep this private or you can share this with the world, and hopefully, someone can learn from your struggles.' And when I heard that I thought, 'I think it's more important that people learn from my struggles than to keep it to myself.'"
"I'm still underestimated. I still have more things to prove – not just about the things I can do with my voice. Some people think that because I'm young, I can't stay sober. But these are things I want to prove to myself."
"I didn't go into treatment thinking, 'OK, now I'm going to be an inspiration.' At times I was resentful for having that kind of responsibility, but now, it's really become a part of my life. It holds me accountable."
— to American Way
"If you were to sit my friends and me in a group together and we all shared our life stories, you wouldn't understand how we're still alive because of either our addictions or the stuff that we've survived. I never want to be like, 'Oh, I've been through so much,' like it’s a sob story. I'm proud of what I've been through and gotten over and sometimes, even to this day, when I do go through something I'm like, 'OK. It’s just a part of my story.' It'll be more to tell, and that's fine."
— to Complex
"People say that relapses happen before you use. Your mind starts setting up the relapse before you take that drink or that first hit. The times [Wilmer Valderrama and I had] broken up, I had already gone to that place of, 'Yeah, this is what’s happening.' I didn’t realize it at the time, but I just wanted to sabotage everything around me so that I could sabotage myself."
— to Cosmopolitan
"I am one of the 1 in 7 people who has faced addiction, and I am grateful to be in recovery today. It’s time for us all to reflect, and start @facingaddiction. Let’s stop ignoring the biggest problem in our country we often don’t want to look at. We all are connected to this issue one way or another and we all need to be part of the solution. Together we can replace shame with support, hope, and healing."
— on Instagram
