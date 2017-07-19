Demi Lovato Parties with Paris Hilton in ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Video

The house party Demi Lovato throws in the new “Sorry Not Sorry” video is already bonkers enough — there’s a giant bubble bath, people making out, and plenty of inflatable pool toys — and then… Paris Hilton shows up.

The footage for the clip, directed by “Cool for the Summer” director Hannah Lux Davis, is from a real-life party Lovato threw and also includes appearances from Wiz Khalifa and Jamie Foxx.

“The concept for this video, we wanted to keep it light and fun,” Lovato explains in a behind-the-scenes video, “so we wanted to have a house party, and I’ve thrown house parties before where random people have shown up, and we want to include that in this video, so we have some pretty cool cameos.”

Lovato just finished a seven-city house party tour that launched after the single dropped July 11.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com