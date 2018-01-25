Demi Lovato Is Offering Free Mental Health Counseling to Fans on Tour: 'I'm Here For Them'

Demi Lovato is dedicated to helping her fans as she travels across the country for her upcoming “Tell Me You Love Me” tour.

The singer, 25, revealed on Good Morning America Wednesday that she would be offering free mental health counseling to her fans in partnership with CAST Centers, the mental health and wellness program she co-owns. She previously offered similar services while on tour with Nick Jonas for their “Future Now” tour in 2016.

“It’s basically like a therapy session before the concerts and we have speakers from all over and we’re also helping out with different charities from around the country,” Lovato said. “So it’ll be an incredible, very moving and inspiring experience.”

Before every concert, fans can expect to hear inspirational speeches by speakers, as well as group therapy sessions and wellness workshops by the center to anyone who purchases a concert ticket.

“I want to do this because on,e it was such an incredible experience the last time we did this on tour,” Lovato said. “I’ve actually met people that go to CAST because they went to CAST on tours and realized they needed to get sober or they needed to better themselves in some other way and it’s changed lives and I want to be able to do that again.”

She continued, “It’s part of my whole life, about giving back and I think it’s really important that I continue to do this while I’m on tour.”

Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction, eating disorders and her bipolar disorder diagnosis — she touched on these subjects in her YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated last year.

“I make it my life goal to inspire other people,” Lovato said on GMA. “I think that it’s important for me to use my voice for more than just singing. I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they’re not alone and I’m here for them.”