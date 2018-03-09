Demi Lovato's Mom 'Would Be Happy' If Her Daughter Reconciles with Wilmer Valderrama

She split from Wilmer Valderrama nearly two years ago, but Demi Lovato has at least one person in her life hoping they’ll get back together: her mom, Dianna De La Garza.

During an interview with Access Hollywood on Thursday, De La Garza talked about the possibility of a Lovato/Valderrama romance reconciliation — saying she’s all for it.

“I do like them together, I have to be honest,” De La Garza, 55, said. “I do like them together. I would be happy if they were together forever. But I don’t know anything about a timeline or even if it’s going to happen.”

“They’re amazing friends,” she added. “And hopefully one day it’ll be more than that and if it’s not, that will be up to her I guess. But I do like them together.”

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Timothy Hiatt/Getty; JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Lovato, 25, and Valderrama, 38, sparked rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted grabbing lunch together in February. But multiple sources told PEOPLE exclusively the duo are just friends for now.

“They’re super, super close and have a crazy love for each other. They’re extremely close friends but there’s always potential they could give a romantic relationship another try,” said a source close to the former couple, who dated for six years before they split.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderama Demi Lovato/Instagram

Lovato opened up about her relationship with Valderrama in her Simply Complicated documentary last fall, saying she “never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer.”

Indeed, the source said even now, Lovato — who is currently on tour — has a special place for the actor in her heart and hasn’t ruled out giving their romantic relationship another try.

“She’s very vocal about the fact that he is the love of her life,” said the insider. “A lot of their issues had to do with their age difference, but she’s matured a lot even in the past year or so. At first it was really fun for her to be single and date around, but now she’s starting to see that the grass isn’t always greener.”

Meanwhile, De La Garza recently about her family’s battles with mental illness and addiction in her heart-wrenching new memoir.

“I wanted to share this story because I thought there might be people out there who might be going through some of the same things that my family was going through,” she told PEOPLE of her book Falling with Wings: A Mother’s Story (with Vickie McIntyre). “It might help them in some ways.”

Over the years, Lovato has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder, bulimia and substance abuse. Now for the first time, her mother reveals her own journey to recovery from anorexia, depression and Xanax addiction.

“I’m so proud of my mom for achieving something she’s always wanted to do — tell her story,” Lovato, who wrote the book’s foreword, told PEOPLE. “She’s resilient, inspiring and strong. Because of her journey and strength to overcome the obstacles that she’s faced in her life, she is my hero.”