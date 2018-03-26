Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus Reunite at March for Our Lives: 'Happy to Stand with You'

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus shared a sweet moment at Saturday’s March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C..

In addition to performing at the protest against gun violence, which was organized by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school massacre, Lovato, 25, and Cyrus, also 25, took a moment to pay tribute to their long-running friendship.

Posting a photo of the pair smiling together in D.C., Cyrus wrote, “Been friends forever & happy to stand with you on important days like this!”

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lovato — who recently celebrated six years of sobriety — previously said she was proud of Cyrus, who revealed in 2017 that she was “completely clean right now,” having given up drugs and alcohol.

“I am really proud of Miley,” the “Confident” singer told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives. I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself.”

Although the two singers had been best friends during their Disney channel days, in 2014 Lovato seemed to hint that the pair had grown apart.

During an interview on radio program The TJ Show, the “Confident” singer paused after being asked whether the two singers were still friends saying, “we’re like, acquaintances.”

“Yeah, it’s life and people change,” Lovato continued, adding that even though “I don’t have anything in common with her anymore” she wished Cyrus “all the best.”