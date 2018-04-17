Demi Lovato has partnered with Lyft to help make aspiring musicians’ dreams come true.

On Monday, the ride-sharing app announced it has paid its drivers more than $500 million in tips. To celebrate, the company teamed up with Lovato to reward some of their deserving drivers.

In late March, Lyft put out an all-call in the Miami area asking for drivers who moonlight as musicians to audition for a commercial — and when four of those performers arrived, they met Lovato, who surprised them with studio time and tickets to her ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour.

Demi Lovato Kevin Mazur/Getty

One of those lucky winners was Jarae Womack, a single mom and aspiring singer who drives Lyft to make ends meet. Music runs in Womack’s family — if her surname sounds familiar, that’s because R&B star Bobby Womack is her uncle, and soul legend Sam Cooke is her great-grandfather.

“I was inspired by the four amazing Lyft drivers and am so lucky to have had the chance to get to know their personal journeys and make it that much easier for them to pursue their love of music,” Lovato — who previously appeared in a viral video as a driver for the app — said of the partnership.

“It’s always been important for me to use my platform to help and inspire others, and giving these talented Lyft drivers the opportunity to continue to make music and encourage them to follow their dreams meant the world to me,” she added.