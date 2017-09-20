Demi Lovato Hilariously Lip-Syncs Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Songs with Jimmy Fallon

Lovatics know Demi Lovato belts in a big way in live performances, but Jimmy Fallon on Monday managed to get the pop star to try lip-syncing.

In “Lip-Sync Conversation with Demi Lovato” on The Tonight Show, Fallon and Lovato have a pretty typical conversation using bits of popular songs. Fallon kicks it off with Adele’s “Hello,” walking in the room and lip-syncing to Lovato, “Hello, it’s me.” He adds: “And if isn’t the one and only Demi Lovato!”

Cue Justin Bieber’s star-studded collaboration with DJ Khaled: “I’m the one, yeah, oh-eh-oh-oh-oh, oh-eh-oh,” Lovato mouths.

Soon, the clever conversation leads to Selena Gomez and Kygo’s catchy AF “It Ain’t Me” and Taylor Swift’s fiesty comeback single “Look What You Made Me Do.” But perhaps the most amusing part comes when Lovato teases Fallon about “always spilling drinks” because of his “slow hands.” With Fallon feeling insecure, Lovato uses Hailee Steinfeld’s “Most Girls” to assure him that he’s “smart and strong and beautiful,” to which Fallon naturally replies with Dido’s “Thank You” lyrics.

Lovato’s appearance on The Tonight Show also included a performance of “Sorry Not Sorry,” the lead single from her forthcoming sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, due Sept. 29. Watch both videos above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com