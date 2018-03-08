Demi Lovato is getting real about her daily struggle to stay sober.

In the new issue of Billboard, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, opens up about her recovery from substance abuse, detailing the night she almost relapsed at the 2016 Met Gala.

“I had a terrible experience,” Lovato told the music glossy. “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

Demi Lovato's Billboard cover story

After texting her manager, the Grammy nominee promptly left the party and went to a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in N.Y.C.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” Lovato said. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d—.”

Demi Lovato Courtesy Billboard

Lovato, who has been sober for more than five years after seeking treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and substance abuse, added that being honest about her struggles “holds me accountable. When I started talking about my sobriety — I can never be seen at a club getting wasted. If I relapse, it shows my fans it’s OK to relapse. And I can’t do that.”

Demi Lovato

Since Lovato’s Billboard cover story dropped, various fans online have speculated over who the “complete bitch” she mentioned was. As many astute fans pointed out, Nicki Minaj appeared to have beef with Lovato on the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala, which they both attended with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

“This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool #sofuckingawkward#notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles#whatsgood,” Lovato wrote on Instagram after the fashion fête. “p.s. some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke.. I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life.”