The U.S. leg of Demi Lovato‘s “Tell Me You Love Me” tour came to an “incredible, fun, sexy, crazy” end on Monday night when the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s opening act Kehlani surprised her with a steamy visit to the stage.

Lovato was performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, when the OMG-moment happened. Singing her 2017 track “Lonely” while rolling around in a white bodysuit and matching silk robe on a bed at the center of the stage, Lovato was surrounded by a handful of shirtless male dancers.

Kehlani then snuck up behind the 25-year-old and stole a kiss. Getting flirty, Lovato climbed on top of her tour mate, rolling her hips seductively to the cheers of the audience.

Fans didn’t waste time posting video of the provocative performance online.

Lovato and Kehlani also posted about the evening, each uploading a gallery of images by Sharon Merrero to Instagram of their surprise onstage moment.

“Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as f— woman on this tour with me,” wrote Lovato in her post’s caption. “What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!!”

“Twas a dream getting to do this tour with you,” Kehlani wrote about Lovato. “Watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me. Tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool.”

She added: “I love you and appreciate you, beautiful. Cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour.”

Kehlani won’t be joining the European leg of Lovato’s tour, which kicks off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15.

The show continues through June 27, with stops in Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina.