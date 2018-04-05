Demi Lovato Talks Onstage Lip Lock with Kehlani: 'She Totally Surprised Me and It Was Perfect'

Demi Lovato is opening up about her onstage “Sexy Dirty Love” with Kehlani.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer locked lips with her opening act during the final U.S. stop of her Tell Me You Love Me tour in Newark, New Jersey on Monday night. Though it provided a suitably steamy climax to the North American leg, Lovato says the kiss was not planned in advance.

“She came up behind me. I had no idea!” Lovato admitted in an interview with BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw. “She told me she was going to be watching the show, so I was looking for her, and I didn’t see her out there so I was like, ‘OK, I guess she decided to go or whatever.’ And then all the sudden I feel hands on my shoulders for this song ‘Lonely.’ I look up and it’s her.”

RELATED: Demi Lovato Kisses and Straddles Tour Mate Kehlani During ‘Incredible Fun Sexy Crazy’ Concert

.@Grimmers caught up with @DDlovato about *~that~* Kehlani kiss that left the internet shook 💘 pic.twitter.com/IXY1TgHNiy — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 5, 2018

“I don’t know, we just kissed each other,” Lovato, 25, continued. “It wasn’t planned. She totally surprised me and it was perfect. It was awesome.”

Grimshaw couldn’t resist likening the moment to Madonna’s surprise smooch with Drake onstage in 2015, but Lovato noted a crucial difference. “It didn’t look like Drake liked it. I liked it!”

Demi Lovao and Kehlani. Sharon Marrero

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Apparently so did Kehlani. The R&B star took to Instagram to gush about the tour — and the sultry finale.

“Twas a dream getting to do this tour with you,” Kehlani wrote about Lovato. “Watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me. Tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool.”

She added: “I love you and appreciate you, beautiful. Cheers to you, more life and success on the rest of the legs of this tour.”

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Lovato Left the Met Gala Early to Go to AA: I Was ‘So Uncomfortable That I Wanted to Drink’

Lovato shared a sweet snap of her own, in which she called out Kehlani. “Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as f— woman on this tour with me,” she wrote in her post’s caption. “What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!!”

Kehlani won’t be joining the European leg of Lovato’s tour, which kicks off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15.

The show continues through June 27, with stops in Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina.