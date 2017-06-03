Did Demi Lovato Throw Shade at Kathy Griffin Following Comedienne’s Teary Apology?

Though she did not name names, Demi Lovato did call a certain someone out Friday on Twitter.

“I find it funny when bullies play the victims,” the singer tweeted, as many Lovatics believed Demi was referring to Kathy Griffin‘s tearful press conference during which she called President Donald Trump “a bully.”

“Oops. I spilled my tea,” Lovato said in a follow-up tweet.

I find it funny when bullies play the victims. 🤔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

Oops. I spilled my tea. ☕️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

In her press conference, Griffin accused Trump and his family of “bullying” her and “trying to ruin my life forever” after she went public with a photo of herself holding what was intended to look like the decapitated head of the president.

This isn’t the first time Lovato and Griffin had a spat on social media.

In March 2014, the pair feuded on Twitter when Griffin was asked to call out the “biggest douche celebrity.”

Probably Debbie Lovato Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga gettin barfed onRT @SamRedgrove: biggest douche celebrity you've met? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2014

“Probably [Demi] Lovato,” the comedienne replied, calling her “Debbie” instead of the former Disney Channel star’s real name.