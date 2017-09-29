Was Demi Lovato’s Steamy New Song ‘Ruin the Friendship’ Inspired by Nick Jonas?

Demi Lovato released her soulful sixth album Friday — and the internet has been buzzing with theories about who inspired one particularly steamy track!

Shortly after her Tell Me You Love Me LP dropped at midnight, fans took to social media to guess which pal inspired Lovato’s sexy R&B slow jam “Ruin the Friendship.” Twitter’s unofficial verdict? Longtime confidante and collaborator Nick Jonas.

“Put down your cigar and pick me up / Play me your guitar, that song I love / Thirsty for your love / Fill up my cup,” she sings on the horn-backed track. “Your body’s looking good tonight / I’m thinkin’ we should cross the line / Let’s ruin the friendship … What’s taken us all this time?”

Eagle-eyed Lovatics were quick to point out that Jonas is a cigar aficionado — and he plays the guitar, too!

“ruin the friendship is definitely about nick, it just makes sense. best friends for 10+ years so there’s history and they def have chemistry,” tweeted @daddyissuesvato.

“Demi said we’re gonna know who a song is about and Ruin The Friendship opens with a line about a cigar and guitar uh,” @thehalfbloodlex posted alongside shots of Jonas holding a stogy and the acoustic instrument.

ruin the friendship is definitely about nick, it just makes sense. best friends for 10+ years so there’s history and they def have chemistry pic.twitter.com/u3HICrW7w9 — dina (@daddyissuesvato) September 27, 2017

Demi said we’re gonna know who a song is about and Ruin The Friendship opens with a line about a cigar and guitar uh pic.twitter.com/6QvfxwKpD9 — alexis (@thehalfbIoodlex) September 27, 2017

Lovato and Jonas, both 25, became fast friends on the set of Disney’s 2008 original movie Camp Rock and have toured together over the years, first with the Jonas Brothers and, more recently, during their joint Future Now tour in 2016.

And when the pair joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke last year, they assured the Late Late Show host they had never been romantically linked, with Lovato saying: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed but I kind of go for older guys” Lovato — who previously dated actor Wilmer Valderrama — teased Jonas. “No offense!”

While she’s remained mum on who really inspired the song, Lovato revealed in a new interview with Noisey that both TMYLM tracks “Ruin the Friendship” and “Only Forever” were inspired by the same person, with whom she wanted to take things to the next level.

“I was frustrated with a certain situation,” Lovato told the Vice affiliate. “And I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to write about it.’ And so I did, and sent [the songs] to that person, and that was … Interesting. Any time you send a song about the person, to the person — it’s ballsy. It’s like, ‘Hey! Here’s my feelings for you!'”

Added Lovato: “They knew [about my feelings], but neither of us had acknowledged [them] before. And then it turned out that person had written a song about me, and we exchanged songs. … That person was like, ‘That’s an incredible song.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, well. It’s like, ‘Hel-lo!'”

Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me is out now. The Grammy nominee celebrated the album’s launch Thursday night at a special event cohosted with headphone brand JBL at an East Village art gallery in New York City; the pop-up experience is open to the public through 9 p.m. ET Saturday.