Demi Lovato on Her Wild House Party with Snoop Dogg: ‘All of a Sudden, My House Is Filled with Pot Smoke!’

Demi Lovato‘s over-the-top music video for her hit single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring a wild house party was inspired by a real-life bash she hosted at her home.

“One day, I was like, I want to have people over. I had just gone through a breakup. I’m newly single. I wanna meet people!” she told Jimmy Fallon Monday night on The Tonight Show.

The star phoned her friend Dave O. to “just invite people over” and didn’t expect the guest list to be packed with celebrities.

“All of a sudden, a couple hours later, Snoop Dogg was there. Dave O. knows everybody, so French Montana was there and Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa and all these people were there. I was like, wait a second, I just wanted to have a couple people over to hang out!”

In true Snoop Dogg form, Lovato’s home was soon “filled with pot smoke everywhere.”

“I was like, no smoking inside! Get out, get out!” she says. “I wasn’t gonna tell Snoop not to smoke in my house, so I was like, ‘Okay, Snoop, do what you want.'”

The next day, Lovato’s chef arrived at her house and joked, “It smells like Snoop Dogg was here,” adds the singer. “I was like, ‘No, he literally was! He literally was.'”

Lovato’s new album Tell Me You Love Me is out Sept. 29.