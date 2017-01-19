Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos Share Affectionate Photo — and Ex Joe Jonas Likes It!

It seems like things are heating up between Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos!

The 30-year-old MMA pro fighter posted an affectionate black and white photo of the two seated closely together while smiling at the camera.

The picture generated an enthusiastic reaction from Lovato, 24, who commented, “I look like I’m falling asleep” along with a laughing emoji, quickly adding another comment with kissing heart emojis.

The “Confident” singer’s ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, even threw the photo a like.

The pop star and fighter were first linked back in July, when an insider told PEOPLE they “had a quick fling” that ended shortly after. But Lovato and Vasconcelos have recently rekindled their romance, appearing to ring in the New Year together, as seen in a smiley selfie shared to Vasconcelos’ Instagram.

A source told PEOPLE in early January that the two were dating, after Lovato ended a relationship with UFC fighter Luke Rockhold in December.

“Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas. It wasn’t anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn’t heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page,” the source says. “She’s started seeing Bomba again. She’s really physically attracted to him.”

Instagram is where much of Lovato and Vasconcelos’ romance rumors first sparked. In a photo of the two he shared on June 8, the Brazilian star implied they might have been locking lips. “After I sparred with a legend @xcnatch.. The one who hit my lip and made me bleed was @ddlovato,” he wrote. “Hehehe…”

Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama broke up after nearly six years of dating, posting the same statement about the mutual decision to their social media accounts in June.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the statement read. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”