Demi Lovato Is Dating MMA Fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos

Demi Lovato has a knock-out new romance in the new year.

The “Body Say” singer is dating MMA pro fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, a source tells PEOPLE. The budding relationship comes after she and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold split in December.

“Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas. It wasn’t anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn’t heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page,” the source says. “She’s started seeing Bomba again. She’s really physically attracted to him.”

The pop star and new flame Vasconcelos were first linked back in July, when an insider told PEOPLE they “had a quick fling” that ended shortly after. But Lovato, 24, and Vasconcelos, 30, have recently rekindled their romance, appearing to ring in the New Year together, as seen in a smiley selfie shared to Vasconcelos’ Instagram.

The athlete also shared a sweet snap with his girlfriend on Tuesday in which Vasconcelos and Lovato have their arms around each other; the 6-foot fighter captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

Instagram is where much of Lovato and Vasconcelos’ romance rumors first sparked. In a photo of the two he shared on June 8, the Brazilian star implied they might have been locking lips. “After I sparred with a legend @xcnatch.. The one who hit my lip and made me bleed was @ddlovato,” he wrote. “Hehehe…”

Later in June he shared a video of himself celebrating with Lovato after one of his matches. “You did it, you did it,” Lovato told Vasconcelos in the clip, hugging him and kissing him on the cheek.

Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama broke up after nearly six years of dating, posting the same statement about the mutual decision to their social media accounts in June.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the statement read. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”