Demi Lovato Is Making a Permanent Mark on the DJ Group Cheat Codes to Celebrate ‘No Promises’ Going Gold

The guys from Cheat Codes are going to remember Demi Lovato forever.

In the spring, the DJ collective released a song called “No Promises” with the pop star, and the catchy song went gold in the United States. Due to the success, Lovato decided to get the group a little present—the kind that lasts a lifetime.

“She’s paying for us to get tattoos,” member Matthew Russell told PEOPLE on Saturday at the iHeartRadio festival in Las Vegas.

According to the group, Lovato wanted to get the guys a gift and they mentioned their love of ink. So Lovato, an avid tattoo enthusiast, is setting them up with her artist at Bang Bang tattoos in New York City.

While they don’t know is if the “Cool For The Summer” singer will get inked with them at the same time, it’s approaching decision time for Cheat Codes.

“I’ve been going back and forth and still trying to decide,” Trevor Dahl said. “I might get ‘Too Easy’ on me.”

Russell said, “I might get two fingers crossing, like ‘No Promises,’ but make it like a skeleton hand. I’ll always remember like the song ‘No Promises,’ and be like, ‘Demi got this for me.'”

Finally, Kevin Ford is thinking that size matters. “I’ll probably get a small palm tree on the face,” he said, pointing to his eye, “something small.”