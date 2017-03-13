Demi Lovato Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety and Plans for R-Rated Camp Rock: 'We're Totally Gonna Do It'

Demi Lovato is ready to recreate one of her own movies — with a twist.

The 24-year-old singer revealed that Joe Jonas‘ talk about a “dark” and “adult” remake of Camp Rock was actually her idea, and she’s totally down to make it a reality.

“We’re totally gonna do it,” Lovato told Entertainment Tonight‘s Lauren Zima on the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet Saturday (before getting slimed during the show). “It’d be like American Pie meets Disney Channel… It’s going to happen.”

Even if the grown-up sequel doesn’t happen, the “Confident” singer has plenty to celebrate, including her upcoming fifth “sober birthday.”

“It feels amazing,” Lovato said of her clean lifestyle. “All I’ve been doing is focusing on bettering myself. It’s been quite the journey, but it’s well worth it.”

She added, “Surrendering is the most important thing whenever you’re trying to battle your demons,” Lovato shared. “You have to admit that you have a problem first, and then you can overcome them.”

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Another reason for Lovato to be loving life? A new man — boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos.

“I’m just having fun, you know? And my life is in a really good place right now,” she said of being with the MMA fighter, adding that his sense of humor keeps her smiling. “He makes me laugh.”

👂🏻 ❤️ 👸🏻 A post shared by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:43am PST

The pop star and her new flame were first linked back in July, when an insider told PEOPLE they “had a quick fling” that ended shortly after. But Lovato and Vasconcelos, 30, have rekindled their romance, appearing to ring in the New Year together, as seen in a smiley selfie shared to Vasconcelos’ Instagram. Since then, the athlete has shared plenty of adorable photos of the duo.

Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama broke up after nearly six years of dating, posting the same statement about the mutual decision to their social media accounts in June.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the statement read. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”