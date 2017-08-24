Demi Lovato Announces Plans for New Album Tell Me You Love Me

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only big name to reveal plans for a new album Wednesday.

Hours after Swift’s cryptic social media teases culminated in the announcement of Reputation, Demi Lovato teased Tell Me You Love Me, her sixth studio album, which will be released Sept. 29.

The news came via a tweet from Lovato featuring audio of her singing what appears to be the title track from the upcoming record. She also revealed that the album will be available for preorder at midnight Eastern time.

New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-order tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe pic.twitter.com/MWJwVGUJPj — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 23, 2017

The announcement arrives amid a huge week for Lovato, who is set to sing the national anthem ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Then on Sunday, also from Las Vegas, she will perform remotely as part of MTV’s Video Music Awards.

After vowing in October to take “a break from music and the spotlight,” the singer returned last month with the first single from Tell Me You Love Me, “Sorry Not Sorry,” which she has described as “an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f—ing savage.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com