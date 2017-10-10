Delilah Shares Personal Photos, Memories of Son Zack

In an undated photo, radio host Delilah Rene Luke posed with five of her 13 children, including Zack, far right. On Friday, the 57-year-old announced that her son, now 18, took his own life. “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now," she wrote to her 1.4 million Facebook fans. "My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through." Here, a look back at Zack's younger years at home.