Members of Polish Death Metal Band Decapitated Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Woman After Their Concert

Members of Polish death metal band Decapitated were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after their concert last month in Washington state, authorities have said.

The four members of the group were arrested Saturday morning for first-degree kidnapping by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Ana, California after their concert and are being held in L.A. County Jail, Spokane Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Teresa Fuller said in a statement.

The band members’ Spokane-based attorney Steve Graham told PEOPLE, “Decapitated plan to fully fight the allegations that have been brought against them and are confident that their side of the story will be heard.”

Michal Mikolaj Lysejko, 27, Waclaw Jan Kieltyka, 35, Rafal Tomasz Piotrowski, 31, and Hubert Edward Wiecek, 30, are pending extradition to Spokane, Wash., where they allegedly kidnapped the woman after their Aug. 31 concert in the city.

The woman reported the alleged kidnapping to police just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 1, Fuller says. The band had performed with Australian metal band Thy Art Is Murder in downtown Spokane as part of their Double Homicide tour.

Each of the Decapitated band members are Polish citizens.