DJ Deadmau5 Marries Girlfriend Kelly ‘Grill’ Fedoni — See the Adorable Photo

Deadmau5 has a new beat to spin to … wedding bells!

The Canadian record producer and DJ tied the knot with girlfriend Kelly “Grill” Fedoni on Saturday. The 36-year-old (whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman) excitedly teased the wedding on Friday and on his big day, showing off his groomsmen, bride-to-be as well as some very serious-looking pyrotechnics being tested out in a backyard.

“Everything is fine,” he posted on Instagram on Friday, showing smoke coming a stage area. Later, he showed off the streaks of fireballs coming from the smoke. “Everything is still fine,” he added.

Everythingns sill fine. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Deadmau5 and Fedoni were clearly eschewing tradition (if the pyrotechnics didn’t already give that hint) as he also shared a photo of his bride-to-be hours before their ceremony as she sat in a makeup chair.

So before I go… here's the last shot of non married grill. Here we go. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Deadmau5 also posted a photo of his sharp-dressed groomsmen, who all wore silver suits and silver or black ties.

All the best men. Calm before the storm. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

The groomsmen included fellow DJ and record producer Steve Duda and Canadian HGTV host Bryan Baeumler.

Deadmau5 revealed that the couple had officially tied the knot with a photo of himself with his bride in her white dress.

Mr and Mrs grill. A post shared by deadmau5 (@deadmau5) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

“Mr. and Mrs. Grill,” he captioned the photo.

k brb getting married. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) August 11, 2017

i'm actually serious, going offline for 2 days. tomorrows our big day, and i have to entertain guests and shit, so seeya monday. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) August 11, 2017

“k brb getting married,” Deadmau5 tweeted on Friday, followed by another Tweet that read, “i’m actually serious, going offline for 2 days. tomorrows our big day, and i have to entertain guests and s—t, so seeya monday.”

On January 2016, Deadmau5 revealed he had secretly popped the question when he shared a picture of the real estate saleswoman wearing an engagement ring on her finger while vacationing in the Maldives with friends.