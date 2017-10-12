Daya’s Latest Single ‘New’ is a Lesson to Not be So ‘Closed Off’ in Relationships: ‘I Had Regrets About Moving On’

Daya is turning over a new leaf.

On Thursday, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter released her latest song “New,” the first track she’s released since signing her first major record label deal with Interscope Records this summer.

The song, which follows a dark tale about a past relationship, has R&B-like melodies and was inspired by what she’s experienced in “the last year — mainly emotionally and mentally,” she tells PEOPLE.

new 🛋 10/12 A post shared by Daya (@daya) on Oct 9, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

“I try to keep [my music] as honest and real as possible because if it’s not real to me, it won’t seem real to anyone else,” the “Hide Away” singer says about the inspiration behind this song. “For this one, it’s really about relationships.”

“In relationships I’m usually the one who’s like ‘Oh, I don’t need this right now, I don’t need commitment, I can do well on my own, I’m independent,’ and all this stuff, and I realized recently that that was making me really closed off to relationships and just closed off to anyone no matter who they were,” she continues. “This was a moment of realization to me that I did feel something for this person and I’m not just like this brick, and I did miss this person and I had regrets about moving on from the relationship.”

and THE VIDEO IS HERE🖤🖤🖤🖤 #new #new #new 🛋 A post shared by Daya (@daya) on Oct 12, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The song’s music video, which came to life after Daya watched and loved The Girl on the Train, really brings out the “elements of the location triggers,” she adds.

“We had the couch there in present day, so I see it and just immediately go into this mad state, and I’m running all around and just doing these crazy movements because it’s bringing me back so many memories of the past guy,” she says.