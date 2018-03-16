It’s been a decade since Sean “Diddy” Combs’ hit MTV reality show competition Making the Band 4 gave the world R&B group Day26. Now, the band’s fans can rejoice all over again!

Willie Taylor, Robert Curry, Michael McCluney, Que Mosley and Brian Andrews are back with a new album, A New Day, and tour to mark their 10-year anniversary.

“We are singing from a different place now. We are singing from a place of men who have been places and done things,” Taylor told PEOPLE about the new music, “I think one of the biggest things that you are going to be able to hear is the maturity and the growth in each member.”

The group—named for the day they were all selected by Combs to form the band, August 27, 2007—became known for their big fights, but even bigger voices during their popular season.

“I was thinking about what we went through on the show. It gives me chills when I look back,” said Curry of working with Combs, who often portrayed himself as a no nonsense taskmaster and had already seen success the season prior with pop girl group Danity Kane.

“Even some of the stuff that he made us do that people didn’t understand on the show really made sense when you think about the things we have to go through in this industry as artists,” said Curry.

After releasing two chart-topping albums and starring on subsequent spin-offs of Making the Band, Day26 ended up parting ways with Combs’ label Bad Boy. Though there were rumors of bad blood between the them, the group says things have been all good recently.

“Our relationship with Diddy is still great,” says Andrews. “He invited us to check out the Bad Boy Reunion Tour and made sure we were taken care of for the show.”

Adds Mosley, “We’re not sure if Diddy has heard our new music but I’m sure he’ll be proud of our growth as men and artists.”

Despite the drama of finding fame on reality TV, the guys say they wouldn’t trade the experience for the world.

“A few of my friends didn’t stay,” said Curry of contestants who chose not to move forward with Bad Boy. “When I said yes, I had to thank God for the opportunity because outside of everything, I’ve been able to be my own boss for the past 10 years and do everything that I’ve been doing, touring the world, and jumping into different situations. We appreciate the opportunity.”

Day26 plans to begin their North American tour at the end of March and release the new album by mid-April.