David Foster Talks Katharine McPhee's Waitress Debut: 'She's the New Belle of Broadway'

David Foster is already giving Katharine McPhee a standing ovation.

The 68-year-old producer stopped by PEOPLE Now and shared that he couldn’t be more excited to see McPhee on the Broadway stage as Jenna in Waitress, a role she began on Tuesday.

“I think she’s going to kill it,” he said, admitting that he hadn’t yet seen her in action. “I think she’s going to be the new belle of Broadway.”

Foster also shared that he was in the Big Apple for a performance of his own, the New York stop on his Hitman Tour, on the 34-year-old singer’s debut night.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Dating rumors have followed the pair for months, but McPhee told PEOPLE in November that she had “zero desire” to address them. “It’s great that they want to do that. I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life,” she said.

“Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false, I don’t, you know, there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want,” the singer added.

McPhee and Foster have been friends for years, first meeting on the set of American Idol when McPhee was a contestant in 2006.

Foster has worked with the best in the business, but he revealed that there’s still one musician who has been holding out on him: Sting.

“He’s just not interested. I keep putting it out there.” Foster said. “He doesn’t need me. It’s okay. He doesn’t need me.”

The producer has gotten back into the studio for the first time in a year and a half to make some wonderful music — with Michael Buble, who is expecting his third child with wife Luisana Lopilato after revealing their 4-year-old son Noah was battling cancer. The family later shared that the little boy’s treatment “is progressing well.”

“Everything’s great. He’s doing great,” Foster said about the crooner. “He’s excited about making this record. He’s excited about getting back on the road.”