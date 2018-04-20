David Foster 'Was Hoping' His Daughter Sara Foster Actually Bit Beyoncé

David Foster is crazy in love with the rumor his daughter, Sara, was involved in the #WhoBitBeyonce scandal.
And though it’s all hearsay, Foster tells PEOPLE “part of me was hoping it was true.”
“Sara had said, ‘I’ve never been in a room with Beyoncé,’ which is the truth,” says the renowned songwriter-producer, 68.
“She goes, ‘I don’t even know how I would be that close to Beyoncé to bite her,'” he adds. “Social media is a blessing and a curse.”
In March, Sara denied on social media that she was the actress who sunk her teeth into Beyoncé at a post-JAY-Z concert party after Tiffany Haddish sent Hollywood — and the world — into a frenzy over a story she told GQ.
“Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé,” Sara captioned an Instagram photo a screen grab of an email her publicist forwarded to her of an outlet asking for comment.
The 16-time Grammy winner – who has written and composed music for everyone from Céline Dion to Whitney Houston and Madonna to Michael Bublé – is back on the road nine years after his first North American concert for his greatest-hits tour: An Intimate Evening with David Foster: The Hitman Tour.
“A year-and-a-half ago, I made a decision to just step away from the recording studio – not to leave music at all, just to not sit in that room,” he says. “It was a glorious year-and-a-half, but I stayed busy every day touring Asia and doing the show Asia’s Got Talent and putting a couple television shows into development.”
“Just that thing of making music – I just was honestly bored of myself and it was nobody’s doing but my own – it was self-imposed and it was a great, great, great thing for me to step away from that part of my brain,” he continues about his short hiatus. “It was really nice.”
Foster also revealed it was Bublé who inspired him to get back to music.
“Michael Bublé was the one that actually got me to come back into the studio,” he reveals. “We have a long history together that goes back 17 years – we made five albums together.”
He continues about working with the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer: “I took the year-and-a -half off and then he came back to me and said ‘Man, come on, let’s do this … we’re great together,’ and we are great together. We really understand each other and I love his artistry, so he kind of got me back in the studio and it’s been really nice.”
