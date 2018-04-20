David Foster 'Was Hoping' His Daughter Sara Foster Actually Bit Beyoncé

David Foster is crazy in love with the rumor his daughter, Sara, was involved in the #WhoBitBeyonce scandal.

And though it’s all hearsay, Foster tells PEOPLE “part of me was hoping it was true.”

“Sara had said, ‘I’ve never been in a room with Beyoncé,’ which is the truth,” says the renowned songwriter-producer, 68.

“She goes, ‘I don’t even know how I would be that close to Beyoncé to bite her,'” he adds. “Social media is a blessing and a curse.”

David and Sara Foster attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Todd Williamson/Getty

In March, Sara denied on social media that she was the actress who sunk her teeth into Beyoncé at a post-JAY-Z concert party after Tiffany Haddish sent Hollywood — and the world — into a frenzy over a story she told GQ.

“Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé,” Sara captioned an Instagram photo a screen grab of an email her publicist forwarded to her of an outlet asking for comment.