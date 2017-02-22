David Cassidy: 9 Great Vintage Live Performances

David Cassidy, who recently exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he is battling dementia, broke out at age 20 as a musician and live performer of enormous talent and charisma.

He quickly became one of the biggest stars in the world for a decade and only recently announced he’d stop touring as a musician to focus on his health. But, Cassidy tells PEOPLE that, even as he struggles with memory loss, “I can still sit in my living room with my guitar and play like I did when I was 17.”

Below, nine clips across Cassidy’s career that show exactly why he had — and still has — millions of devoted fans across the world.

“Daydreaming” (1973)

In case you ever wanted to see Cassidy performing on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport — and why wouldn’t you — here’s your chance.

“The Last Kiss” (1985)

The hair — and the wardrobe! — has changed, but the voice and stage presence haven’t aged a day.

“I Am a Clown” (1973)

At the height of his success, Cassidy had at least one thing in common with The Beatles — whom he covered in concert — the volume of the crowds at his shows occasionally drowned out the sounds he was making from the stage.

“Stranger in Your Heart” (1991)

Please excuse the weird TV frame around this video. Revel instead in the rockin’ mullet and jacket, as well as Cassidy’s unaged voice.

The Glen Campbell Show (1971)

There’s a sad irony in the fact that both men suffered from the same illness in their later years, but that doesn’t diminish the enjoyment of watching them both in their prime.

“Puppy Song” (1974)

The video quality here isn’t great, but there are a ton of videos from Cassidy’s 1974 appearance in Sydney available on YouTube.

“Rock Me Baby” (1974)

There was nary a woman on Earth in 1974 who could resist this.

“Cherish” (1974)

Also from the Sydney concert — we just wish the video was better so we could see the detailing on that jumpsuit more clearly.

“Get It Up for Love” (1975)

No Cassidy retrospective is complete without Disco David.