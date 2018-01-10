David Bowie's Widow Iman Calls Their Relationship Her 'Favorite Love Story'

Iman is remembering her late husband David Bowie, one day before the two-year anniversary of his death.

The supermodel, 62, shared four black and white portraits of the couple on Instagram and Twitter to commemorate her romance with the legendary singer, who would have turned 71 on Jan. 8. “My favorite love story is ours! #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver,” she captioned the photo series.

Bowie, born David Robert Jones, died on January 10, 2016, after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. He is survived by the couple’s 17-year-old daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra and his 46-year-old son Duncan Jones, from his first marriage to Angela Bowie.

Iman, who married the late artist in 1992, has honored her love on social media many times in the years since his passing by sharing photos of them, celebrating their anniversaries and posting rare pictures of their daughter.

For what would’ve been his 70th birthday last year, she shared a drawing of a young Bowie on Instagram, writing, “Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever.”

And on the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary in June, Iman wrote: “I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again.”

In August, Iman said that the “outpouring of grief” from the public following her husband’s death “helped tremendously” in the months after his passing.

“The outpouring of grief over David’s passing has helped me tremendously, though sometimes I’ve been at odds with it, too: Universal grieving for your life partner can also keenly deepen your own sense of all that you’ve lost,” she wrote for Vogue.

“David gave me the most exciting, touching, and deliriously loving 24 years. Still, it was not enough— shockingly brief. And although I’ll never get used to losing him, David is nonetheless hiding in plain sight,” she continued.

Bowie’s son Duncan commemorated the birthday anniversary Monday by resharing an old sketch he posted to mark the birth of his son, Stenton David Jones. “8th of Jan again. A strange feeling for me,” Duncan tweeted.

“I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a [granddad],” he wrote, adding, “Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour. Happy birthday dad!”

In addition, an unreleased demo of Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” was unearthed to celebrate the icon’s 71st birthday.

“I’ve been blessed with a wonderful career but my creative partnership with David Bowie ranks very, very, very high on the list of my most important and rewarding collaborations,” Nile Rodgers, who co-produced the 1983 hit, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “This demo gives you, the fans, a bird’s eye view of the very start of it! I woke up on my first morning in Montreux with David peering over me. He had an acoustic guitar in his hands and exclaimed, ‘Nile, darling, I think this is a HIT!’ “