David Bowie Statue Vandalized 48 Hours After Unveiling

Less than 48 hours after it was unveiled in England, a statue of David Bowie has been defaced with graffiti.

Titled Earthly Messenger, the bronze sculpture was created by artist Andrew Sinclair and unveiled Sunday in Aylesbury, England, the town where Bowie debuted his Ziggy Stardust persona. On Tuesday morning, “RIP DB” was scrawled in green paint across the brick wall behind the statue, and on the ground in front of its base, the culprit left a message: “Feed the Homeless First.” (Take a look at the vandal’s work here.)

David Bowie NILS MEILVANG/AFP/Getty

“Taxpayers will now be paying for the clean-up, so it is the vandal who will ironically be taking money away from the homeless,” local resident Helen Light told the BBC.

The statue, which features speakers that play a Bowie song every hour, was paid for via grants and a crowdfunding campaign led by music promoter David Stopps. Here is what it looked like before the incident:

“It is a public piece of art, and we will keep looking after it on a daily basis,” Stopps told the BBC. “There is a webcam on it 24/7, so whoever did it, we have got them on webcam.”

Fans on this side of the pond seeking their own nostalgic Bowie experience can see the late star as the Goblin King Jareth when Jim Henson’s Labyrinth returns to theaters in late April.