10 Unearthed Photos of David Bowie on the Edge of Fame

The icon died after a cancer battle in January 2016 as a champion for the weird and a musical hero for rock stars and mortals alike. But when he debuted with his self-titled LP on June 1, 1967, he did so as David Bowie. While the collection landed with minimal fanfare, the photos taken during its cover shoot have resurfaced, offering a new look at the then-20-year-old as he was still finding his makeup-loving, dramatic-posing, avant-garde identity.

Shot by Gerald Fearnley, brother of Bowie's bandmate Dek, the images will now be published in a new photo book, Bowie Unseen: Portraits of an Artist as a Young Man (ACC Editions). Scroll through to see nine other cuts from that early-career shoot.