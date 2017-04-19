David Archuleta Releases New Single ‘Up All Night’: It ‘Came From a Really Rough Month,’ He Says

David Archuleta has new music out!

The American Idol alum, 26, premiered his latest song, “Up All Night,” on Tuesday, one month ahead of the release of his new EP, Orion.

“‘Up All Night’ came from when I was having a really rough month trying to see how I could make a statement and prove myself and was getting nowhere,” Archuleta shares with PEOPLE.

The singer retreated into nature for some songwriting inspiration.

“A family living in rural Tennessee invited me over to go fishing at their pond. None of the kids even had smartphones at the time. They took me in and when I got home I realized I felt whole again,” Archuleta reveals. “I was so confused with what happened that I couldn’t sleep. I had to get out what I was feeling so I went to the keyboard and recorded the verse and chorus with some lyrics that night.”

Archuleta’s retrospective lyrics represent the mix of self-reflection and pop melodies that fans can look forward to hearing on his new EP.

“Orion is the first in a series of EP’s that I have been working on since returning from a two year mission in Chile,” he tells PEOPLE. “I’ve co-written all of the songs, and they they tell the journey of where I have been and where I am heading.”

So I wanted to share the artwork for my new EP! "Orion" Out on May 19! 🙂 #orion #newmusic pic.twitter.com/ejgf84qnoi — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) April 12, 2017

“Up All Night” follows-up the EP’s lead single, “Numb,” which premiered last November. Earlier this month, Archuleta debuted the artwork for Orion on social media, also sharing that the album would be available on May 19.