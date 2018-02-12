Country Singer and Dad of Four Daryle Singletary Dies Unexpectedly at 46

The country music community is mourning the unexpected loss of Daryle Singletary.

Singletary died on Monday morning at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. He was 46.

The cause of death for the Georgia native, whose hits included “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love,” has not been identified.

Singletary played a show on Friday at The Rodeo Club in Dadeville, Alabama, according to TMZ.

He leaves behind his wife, Holly, and four children: 7-year-old twin boys Mercer and Jonah, 5-year-old daughter Nora Caroline and 3-year-old daughter Charlotte Rose.

 

Daryle Singletary
R. Diamond/Getty

Many fellow musicians shared their condolences on Twitter.

“My good friend and one of the best pure country singers if not the best, Daryle Singletary passed away this morning,” wrote Neal McCoy. “God’s choir just got a lead singer!!!”

Charlie Daniels added, “Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away. Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung.”

  • Reporting by SARAH MICHAUD

