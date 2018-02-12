The country music community is mourning the unexpected loss of Daryle Singletary.

Singletary died on Monday morning at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. He was 46.

The cause of death for the Georgia native, whose hits included “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love,” has not been identified.

Singletary played a show on Friday at The Rodeo Club in Dadeville, Alabama, according to TMZ.

He leaves behind his wife, Holly, and four children: 7-year-old twin boys Mercer and Jonah, 5-year-old daughter Nora Caroline and 3-year-old daughter Charlotte Rose.

This is SiriusXM Music News with breaking news. It has been confirmed to us that Daryle Singletary has died at the age of 46. More information coming soon. 😔 pic.twitter.com/M2zXgEHQMs — SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) February 12, 2018

Wow… so sad to hear about @Darylesing passing… I’ve always loved his voice and his music. He will be greatly missed — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 12, 2018

Just heard the news about the passing of Daryle Singletary. My heart goes out to his beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/Uhe7bWB3Hv — Lee Brice (@leebrice) February 12, 2018

Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away.

Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 12, 2018

I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family. https://t.co/ETYofzufCC — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 12, 2018

Sad day…the greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you @Darylesing ! Now show them how a good ol country shuffle is supposed to sound! #darylesingletary pic.twitter.com/3mBhbdONIx — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) February 12, 2018

I am sad to report that the rumors of the passing of @Darylesing are unfortunately true. We have confirmation from his road manager Chuck Lauber. One of the great true Country voices is gone. More details to follow. Daryle was 46. — storme warren (@stormewarren) February 12, 2018

My good friend and one of the best pure country singers if not the best, Daryle Singletary passed away this morning. God’s choir just got a lead singer!!! — Neal McCoy (@NealMcCoy) February 12, 2018

So saddened by the news of the passing of @Darylesing, he was a friend and top 5 country singers of all time!!! RIP my friend and sing one for my daddy, he loved your voice! #darylesingletary — Trent Tomlinson (@trenttomlinson) February 12, 2018

.@Darylesing was not only one of the best voices in country music but also a dear friend. He was a great person and someone who loved his family so much. He will be missed. — Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) February 12, 2018

Our hearts are breaking at the loss of Daryle Singletary this morning. He was a great friend to us all, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/kuWgVs8pFa — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) February 12, 2018

Daryle Singletary R. Diamond/Getty

