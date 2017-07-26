Darren Criss Slays a Stripped-Down 'I Dreamed a Dream' from Les Misérables

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

It’s a good time to be a Gleek! Less than a day after Lea Michele, along with Ashley Tisdale, released a killer cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” Darren Criss shared a stripped-down take of Les Misérables favorite “I Dreamed a Dream.”

The cut was performed to help announce the third iteration of Elsie Fest, which will once again feature “stars and songs from the stage and screen” and take place on Oct. 8 of this year at City Park’s SummerStage in New York City’s Central Park. Ticketing information can be found on the event’s website. The 2017 lineup has not yet been revealed.

Earlier this year, Criss debuted his new band Computer Games, which features his brother Chuck. EW spoke to the two around the release of their four-song EP, Lost Boys Life, about their retro-sounding output. “The music has quite coincidentally ended up hearkening back to the sounds of the popular dance records of the time when we were young children, so late ’80s, early ’90s,” said Criss. “That’s a nice coincidence, considering that the music is nostalgic thematically, and all the songs that we have are about growing up and, because we grew up in the era, it’s sort of appropriate.“