Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and Wife Aja Have Split After ‘7 Beautiful Years Together’

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman have split.

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” the musician announced on Thursday.

“Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love,” he added. “I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

The pair welcomed twin girls Gia James and Coco Rae in March 2017, and are also parents to daughter Arrow, 5½.

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Shortly after Reynolds shared the news, Volkman, who is also a musician, shared an inspirational quote on Instagram that seemingly addressed the pair’s decision to split.

“She woke up every morning with the option of being anyone she wished,” the quote began. “How beautiful it was that she always chose herself.”

Volkman simply decided to caption the image, “🙏🏻❤.”

Although both Reynolds and Volkman’s social media pages have been filled with adorable photos and videos of their children recently, neither have posted about each other on Instagram in over a month.

On March 13, after staring in Imagine Dragons’ “Next to Me” video as Reynolds’ love interest, Volkman shared a still from the video as the pair shared a sweet kiss.

One week earlier, Reynolds shared a photograph of his wife, whom he described as his “one and only,” as he wished her a happy birthday.

After the birth of their twins last year, the couple told PEOPLE “these have been the most magical/restless/overwhelming/rewarding hours of our lives.”

“We couldn’t be more in love with our girls,” the couple added.

Reynolds previously opened up to PEOPLE in November about how supportive his wife has been during his battle with ankylosing spondylitis, a chronic inflammatory condition of the joints that can lead to extreme pain and, in the worst cases, spinal fusion.

“She’s been completely supportive and patient through the entire process,” said Reynolds. “There was probably six months of my life where I couldn’t hardly do anything, I couldn’t lift things, and she was just patient through all of it.”