Cyndi Lauper Reimagines Kinky Boots Song to Spread Message of Hope: 'Love Wins Over Hate'

Cyndi Lauper reunited with the original stars of Kinky Boots to spread a message of hope.

On Friday, the music icon released a stripped-down video of the show’s popular song “Not My Father’s Son”: Kinky Boots veterans Billy Porter and Stark Sands returned to sing the heart-wrenching lyrics, while Lauper plays guitar on the acoustic track. (Porter, 48, and Sands, 39, have also reunited to reprise their roles in Kinky Boots on Broadway, through Jan. 7.)

“I thought it was a good celebration, a new version, and something that — in this climate, in this day and age — could tell a story about what some people are really living,” Lauper, 64, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview ahead of the video’s release, which comes five years after the lauded musical made its Pre-Broadway debut in Chicago. “I thought, if I could film these men very simply just telling their stories, it would be more powerful and understandable, without all the trappings of Broadway — just very simple.”

The understated visuals, filmed at night in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, did just that, putting an emphasis on the track’s tear-jerking, relatable lyrics.

“This is a story about two men who are totally opposite who have the same human, fundamental issue with their parents — very spoken expectations, not living up to your parents’ expectations, which is a very tough thing, and men don’t talk about it, but a lot of people feel it, so I thought this would be a good thing to do, at this time,” says Lauper.

The pop legend — who won a Tony in 2013 for scoring the production — hopes the reimagined song offers fans some optimism.

“When you go on Twitter sometimes, it could knock you into next week looking at everything. Even though I look at Twitter and I look at the news and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, really? One thing is worth than another?,'” says Lauper. “There’s a lot of bad things happening in the world, but there are still a lot of good things happening, and there are people who still do good things in this world. We don’t hear enough about them. We don’t hear enough about little triumphs.”

So, Lauper focuses her efforts on her True Colors Fund, which works to end homelessness in LGBTQ youth. On Dec. 9th, the nonprofit will host the seventh annual Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays benefit concert, presented by AT&T.

“When things are dark, you have to focus on the little bits of light, and after a while, you gather them up, and light wins over dark,” adds Lauper. “Love wins over hate.”