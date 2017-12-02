Cupcakes and Rose Petals! Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Goes All Out for Her 36th Birthday

Isn’t she lucky?

On Saturday, Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari helped make her 36th birthday extra special.

The fitness model went all out putting together elaborate birthday decorations for the pop star, which included a romantic candle-filled room, a tiny table covered in cupcakes, a “Happy Birthday” balloon, and a collection of rose petals arranged in the shape of a heart on the floor.

“Happy Birthday baby,” Asghari can be heard saying in video footage of the celebration.

Spears, wearing a short black dress with a cutout back, had just two words to say to her boyfriend as she took it all in: “Thank you.”

“Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday ❤️🎂.” she wrote alongside the video.

Asghari also shared the same video on his social media account — and he couldn’t stop gushing about how wonderful Spears was in the caption.

“Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet 🌎❤️👫 @britneyspears#luckiestmanalive,” he wrote.

It’s been a year since the pair were first romantically linked after meeting on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video.

The couple have been inseparable since they started dating, going on cozy date nights, attending friends’ birthday parties and celebrating the holidays together — including New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day — and continuously sharing sweet photos of one another.

Britney Spears (left) and Sam Asghari

And while the couple’s romance may appear perfect, it was nearly a missed connection. The Grammy winner dug his phone number out of her bag nearly “five months” after he first gave it to her, she revealed in a January radio interview.