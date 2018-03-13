Craig Mack, 'Flava in Ya Ear' Rapper, Dies at 46

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of rapper Craig Mack, who died in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, The New York Daily News first reported. He was 46.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey confirmed the news to the Associated Press, revealing that Mack appeared to have died from natural causes at his home. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Brentwood, Long Island, native — who found fame on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy label with 1994’s “Flava in Ya Ear” — traded in the music industry for a life of faith — working at his local place of worship, the Overcomer Ministry Church, according to the Daily News. He is survived by his wife and two adult children, the outlet reported.

Craig Mack Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Alvin Toney, Mack’s producer on his debut album, Project: Funk Da World, had a chance to see the late rapper last week as he worked on a documentary about the star.

“Nobody got to understand his story,” Toney told The Daily News. “I wanted the world to know the talent he had. It was something I wanted people to enjoy, but it was cut short because he was very religious and wanted to go to church.”

Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018