Courtney Love Shares Tribute on What Would Have Been Kurt Cobain's 51st Birthday: 'God I Miss You'

Stephanie Petit
February 20, 2018 08:06 AM

Courtney Love shared a heartbreaking tribute to late husband Kurt Cobain on what would’ve been the Nirvana frontman’s 51st birthday.

The 53-year-old singer posted a throwback black and white photo on Tuesday, showing her cuddled into the chest of Cobain, who wrapped his arm around her in the candid shot.

“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned the image on Instagram. “God I miss you.”

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
Terry McGinnis/WireImage

On April 5, 1994, Cobain committed suicide at his Seattle home with a 20-gauge shotgun after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression. He was 27.

He left a suicide note. At the end, he wrote, “Please keep going Courtney for Francis,” referring to the couple’s then 1 1/2-year-old daughter Francis Bean. “For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you.”

happy birthday baby god I miss you

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on

After both her parents struggled with drug abuse, Frances, now 25, shared an Instagram post last week from the island of Oahu in Hawaii celebrating her second anniversary of being sober.

 

I thought I would start this post by sharing a pure moment in Oahu surrounded by nature, with my love. This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here & now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday. It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum . The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing. I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self destruction, toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me choosing to be present is the best decision I have ever made. How we treat our bodies directly correlates to how we treat our souls. It’s all interconnected. It has to be. So I’m gonna take today to celebrate my vibrant health and the abundance of happiness, gratitude, awareness, compassion, strength, fear, loss, wisdom, and the myriad of other messy, raw emotions I feel constantly. They inform who I am, what my intentions are, who i want to be and they force me to acknowledge my boundaries/limitations. I claim my mistakes as my own because I believe them to be a contribution to a higher education. I am constantly evolving. The moment any evolution ceases is the moment I disservice myself and ultimately those I love. As cheesy and cornball as it sounds life does get better, if you want it to. I’ll never claim I know something other people don’t. I only know what works for me and seeking to escape my life no longer works for me. Peace, love, empathy (I’m going to reclaim this phrase and redefine it as something that’s filled with hope and goodness and health, because I want to ) Frances Bean Cobain

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” she wrote in the caption, referring to boyfriend Matthew Cook. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.”

“It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum,” she added. “The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”

Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain
Getty

During an appearance on Good Morning America last year, Love said Frances reminds her of her late husband.

“She looks a lot like him,” the rocker said. “She’s enigmatic like he was. She’s got a very dry, kind of, sick sense of humor that he had. I mean, he had a really sick sense of humor, but dry.”

She added of Frances, “She’s able to cut people down with one line like he was able to do.”

