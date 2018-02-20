Courtney Love Shares Tribute on What Would Have Been Kurt Cobain's 51st Birthday: 'God I Miss You'

Courtney Love shared a heartbreaking tribute to late husband Kurt Cobain on what would’ve been the Nirvana frontman’s 51st birthday.

The 53-year-old singer posted a throwback black and white photo on Tuesday, showing her cuddled into the chest of Cobain, who wrapped his arm around her in the candid shot.

“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned the image on Instagram. “God I miss you.”

On April 5, 1994, Cobain committed suicide at his Seattle home with a 20-gauge shotgun after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression. He was 27.

He left a suicide note. At the end, he wrote, “Please keep going Courtney for Francis,” referring to the couple’s then 1 1/2-year-old daughter Francis Bean. “For her life will be so much happier without me. I love you. I love you.”

After both her parents struggled with drug abuse, Frances, now 25, shared an Instagram post last week from the island of Oahu in Hawaii celebrating her second anniversary of being sober.

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” she wrote in the caption, referring to boyfriend Matthew Cook. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.”

“It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum,” she added. “The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America last year, Love said Frances reminds her of her late husband.

“She looks a lot like him,” the rocker said. “She’s enigmatic like he was. She’s got a very dry, kind of, sick sense of humor that he had. I mean, he had a really sick sense of humor, but dry.”

She added of Frances, “She’s able to cut people down with one line like he was able to do.”