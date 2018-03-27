Courtney Love Owes the IRS $560,000 in Unpaid Taxes Just 3 Months After Settling Old Bills

Courtney Love is in the hole for more than half a million dollars in unpaid taxes.

Just three months after she shelled out nearly $320,000 to settle old tax bills from 2012, the 53-year-old widow of Kurt Cobain is being pursued by the IRS over an unpaid 2016 tax bill that totals $568,674.62, according to a tax lien obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast.

Back in 2016, Love also paid the IRS roughly $266,000 for unpaid taxes in 2009 and 2011, The Blast reports.

The rocker’s financial issues come despite the fortune Cobain left behind when he died by suicide at his Seattle home after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression in 1994. Love told The Sunday Times in 2014 that she’d “lost about $27 million” of “Nirvana money,” mostly by settling lawsuits.

“I know that’s a lifetime of money to most people, but I’m a big girl,” she explained. “It’s rock ‘n roll, it’s Nirvana money, I had to let it go. I make enough to live on, I’m financially solvent, I focus on what I make now.”

Courtney Love Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Balmain

The couple’s only child, 25-year-old daughter Frances Bean, earns more than $95,000 per month from her late father’s publicity rights. The information was revealed as part of her divorce proceedings against ex-husband Isaiah Silva.

The documents, obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast, allegedly show her earnings between July 2016 and June 2017. They state that the student, model and daughter of Cobain, takes $95,496 a month from the rights, and $6,784 in dividends. The papers also declare that she has allegedly outgoings of $206,000 per month, and is worth a total of around $11.3 million.

Last month, Love shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband on what would’ve been the Nirvana frontman’s 51st birthday. She posted a throwback black and white photo showing her cuddled into the chest of Cobain, who wrapped his arm around her in the candid shot.

“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned the image on Instagram. “God I miss you.”