Courtney Love and daughter Frances Bean Cobain had a night on the town in Los Angeles on Thursday night when they attended the concept store opening for Other Peoples Children.

Cobain, 25, donned a vibrant pink jacket, lacy dress and cowboy boots, while her mother, 53, opted for an appropriately darker look befitting her Queen of Grunge status — a dark top, jeans and a camel overcoat.

Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The pair also posed for a photo with designer — and Moschino creative director — Jeremy Scott.

Other Peoples Children is a space that showcases art and designs by up-and-coming artists. Cobain herself had a painting on display, with a portion of the proceeds going to gun control advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety.

Courtney Love, Jeremy Scott and Frances Bean Cobain Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The event comes weeks after Cobain — the daughter of late rock icon Kurt Cobain — revealed she was celebrating her second year of sobriety. In an Instagram post while in Oahu, Hawaii, in February, she opened up about her decision and why she chose to keep it private until now.

“I thought I would start this post by using a pure moment in Oahu amongst nature, with my love,” she wrote in the caption, referring to boyfriend Matthew Cook. “This moment is a representation of who I am on February 13th, 2018. It feels significant here, now because it’s my 2nd sober birthday.”

“It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum. The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”

The model did not go into specifics about what addiction she struggled with but did say she wanted to begin a healthier lifestyle that focused on emotional stability.

Cobain continued, “I want to have the capacity to recognize & observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different. It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, [bizarre], uncomfortable, tragic, f—ed up things that have ever happened or will ever happen.”

Frances Bean Cobain Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

She admitted sobriety was not the easiest path but was the best for her and those around her.

“Self-destruction and toxic consumption and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to. Undeniably, for myself and those around me becoming present is the best decision I have ever made,” she added.

Cobain is no stranger to addiction, with both her parents having struggled with the disease.

Love paid tribute to the late Nirvana frontman on what would have been his 51st birthday on Feb. 20, sharing a throwback black and white photo of the couple cuddling.

“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned the image on Instagram. “God I miss you.”

In April 1994, Kurt Cobain died by suicide in his Seattle home with a 20-gauge shotgun after a lengthy battle with drugs and depression. He was 27.